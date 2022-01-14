Frankfort week in review: tornado relief passed, remote days granted

Written by Mark Payne, LINKnky Media government and politics reporter

The budget was the main story at the state capitol this week. Gov. Andy Beshear ended the week with his budget address, but other big news on Thursday was the passing of the bipartisan tornado relief legislation, or House Bill 5.

“It was my first priority during this session to get aid to Kentuckians impacted by the deadly tornadoes, and while more will be needed, today I am proud to sign this bill,” Beshear said. “I want every family and community touched by these storms to know that we are with you, all of Kentucky is with you – today, tomorrow, and however long it takes until we rebuild every structure, every life.”

HB5 provides $200 million in funding, with an immediate $45 million available. Thirty million will go to schools, with $15 million available for temporary housing. The school money will be used to help repair the physical structures of schools, as well as counseling and providing transportation for students displaced by the tornadoes.

The Senate worked on a companion bill, Senate Bill 5, for the legislation, with local Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) noting that a significant number of Northern Kentuckians were pitching in to help storm-affected areas.

“There is nothing that unites Kentuckians like the desire to help our neighbors in need,” McDaniel said. “From locals with chainsaws and tractors to supplies and blood drives from hundreds of miles away, Kentuckians always rally in a time of need. SB 5 is the legislative extension of that rallying to make certain that our neighbors get more stability in their schools and their homes as they continue the long process of recovery from these storms.”

Another piece of legislation signed into law Friday will give school superintendents up to 10 remote days to be used at their discretion. It also extends the State of emergency orders for Covid throughout the state, which will prevent pandemic issues like price gouging. It will also help provide food assistance.

Elsewhere in the capitol, the legislature moved around their schedule to accommodate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The session will reconvene at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

-Mark Payne, LINK Media politics and government reporter