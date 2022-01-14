Lay-Up in Final Seconds Lift NKU Over Youngstown State

Northern Kentucky picked up its first win on the road this season in dramatic fashion Thursday night at Youngstown State.

The Penguins' Tevin Olison knocked down a three-pointer and a layup in the game's waning moments to put Youngstown State on top, 67-66, with just 8.7 seconds to play.

But the Norse were able to answer wen Sam Vinson dished the ball from out of bounds to Adrian Nelson who knocked down a game-winning layup.

The 68-67 victory improved NKU's record to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in the Horizon League, while Youngstown State dropped its third straight game and falls to 9-8 and 3-4 on the year.

Nelson was playing his first game since December 22 due to illness, and the team has also missed three games due to COVID mitigation efforts. He finished with ten points and eleven rebounds.

Marques Warrick led the Norse with 20 points, including four three-point shots. Fifteen of those points came in the second half.

Trevon Faulkner and Sam Vinson each scored 13 points. Vinson added a career-high eight rebounds.

The Norse snapped an 0-5 start on the road.

NKU continues its four-game road trip on Saturday with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Robert Morris. NKU travels to UIC on Jan. 20, and then IUPUI on Jan. 22.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics