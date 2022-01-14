Braxton Labs Closing Taproom, Party Source Adding New In-House Bourbon Bar

Braxton Labs announced that is closing its Newport taproom while the Party Source announced that it will fill the space with an in-house bourbon bar.

(Party Source is adjacent to the taproom, but is located in Bellevue as the cities' border runs along the property.)

The full-service bourbon bar is unnamed as of yet, but will offer a wide selection of bourbons for tasting and full pours. So if you're dying to try a certain kind but get sticker shock at the price of a full bottle, this could be your spot.

So why bourbon?

"In the greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, the brown water is very popular," said marketing director Ali Daniels.

An outdoor event space is also on tap in the brewery portion of the former Braxton Labs.

The bar will be owned and operated by The Party Source, but will be run as its own entity with its own identity, hours, and of course, libations, according to a press release. Expect to check it out in late spring or early summer.

“We are excited to finally have a space to hold educational tastings and events," Daniels said in the release. "The brainstorming has already begun!”

-Staff report