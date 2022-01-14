New Seafood Restaurant in Bellevue Opens Softly Friday, then Fully on Monday

If you're in Bellevue and in the mood for some seafood, a new spot is opening in the former Joe's Crab Shack location this weekend.

Enson Harbor is holding a soft opening Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the restaurant announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.

You can expect "Elevated Seafood on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River in Bellevue," according to the restaurant's Facebook page. "We will offer southern seafood boils, the freshest of fish & plenty of non-seafood options! We will offer the highest quality dinner at affordable prices."

