Thomas More's #1 Women, #10 Men Pick Up Wins at Bethel

The top=ranked Thomas More women's basketball team escaped with a win at Bethel on Thursday.

Summer Secrist hit two late free-throws and scored the final points of the game to seal a 55-53 victory.

With the win, the #1-ranked Saints are now 16-1 on the season and 9-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Secrist led TMU with 16 points and 8 rebounds while Emily Simon added 11 points.

The Saints are back on the court Saturday at Freed Hardeman with a 1 p.m. tip-off.

Meanwhile, the #10-ranked Thomas More men's basketball team more easily defeated Bethel on Thursday, 77-57.

With the victory, the Saints are now 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Ryan Batte led the Saints with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Garren Bertsch scored 14 while Luke Rudy added 12.

TMU plays at Freed Hardeman on Saturday with a 3 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics