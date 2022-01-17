Campbell Co. Library Doubles Collection Goal in Annual Underwear, Socks Drive

The Campbell County Public Library's annual effort to collect new underwear and socks for local public schools set a record in 2021, an announcement said.

The library collected more than 15,100 pairs of new socks and underwear, more than double its goal of 7,000, as part of its "Drop Your Drawers" campaign.

Due to the success of this year's effort, the library sent more than 2,000 pairs of socks and underwear to those affected by the tornado damage in western Kentucky.

“Thanks to our community’s incredible generosity, we were able to help not only our schools, but our neighbors in western Kentucky,” said Library Director J.C. Morgan. “We couldn’t be happier to serve Campbell County by helping provide this often overlooked need.”

Since its launch in 2015 in Campbell Co., Drop Your Drawers has been modeled by other library systems across the country. Dozens of socks and underwear are handed out each month to children for various reasons, including accidents at school, illness, homelessness, or other circumstances.

Large donors include Newport Central Catholic High School, which collected nearly 3,000 pairs as part of a school-wide service project; the Kiwanis of Campbell County; the Campbell Leadership Action Group; Miramar Services, Inc.; Heritage Bank, the Mary Ingles Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and the Claryville Problem Solvers.

The campaign ran from November 1 through December 31 and will return this fall.

-Staff report

Photo provided