Cincinnati Zoo Names Baby Penguin in Honor of Betty White Character

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that it has named its one-month old blue penguin, "Rose", after the Golden Girls character portrayed by actress Betty White.

White died December 31, weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She had been a wildly popular TV star for decades but is often remembered for Emmy-winning turn as the dimwitted but affable Rose Nylund on the 1980s sitcom, Golden Girls. She also starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (winning two Emmys) and more recently, Hot in Cleveland.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.”

Zookeepers often get creative with animal names, the Zoo said in the announcement.

All of the Cincinnati Zoo’s king penguins are named after famous kings: Martin Luther, Bibi, Burger, Larry, Stacey, and Stephen.

According to bird team head keeper Cody Sowers, Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon.

She will join the colony of more than thirty penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer, the Zoo said.

The Zoo is currently offering its event, Penguin Days, through March 11.

-Staff report

Photo provided