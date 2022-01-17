Mask policies vary at schools across Northern Kentucky

Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINKnky reporter

The rise in COVID-19 positive cases along with the increased positivity rate across the region has Northern Kentucky school districts revisiting mask requirements for students and staff.

The Ft. Thomas Board of Education reached a decision January 10 to temporarily return to districtwide universal masking. The policy went into effect on Jan. 12.

The Kenton County Board of Education reinstated its universal masking policy, which went into effect on Jan. 13.



“While our vaccination rates remain comparably very solid, the contact tracing, quarantines and synchronous learning that is a direct result from these positive cases is having a significant impact on our ability to have “effective” in-person learning," said Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb in a letter published on the Kenton County School District website. "As I stated when we recommended masks optional, we would only return to universal masking in order to protect “effective” in-person learning.”

The Boone County Board of Education is requiring all people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors. Campbell County schools' universal masking policy remains in effect.



The Diocese of Covington is requiring masks to be worn in schools through Friday, Jan. 21. Starting Jan. 24, schools may decide to return to recommended masking on a school-by-school basis.



Other local school districts such as Dayton Independent, Bellevue Independent, Newport Independent, and Covington Independent took a different approach, instead opting to temporarily utilize Non-Traditional Instruction, or at-home virtual learning.

The Kentucky Department of Education defines NTI as a program that encourages the continuation of learning on days when school would otherwise be canceled.



“From the early days of the pandemic, I have vowed to keep the health of our school community the top priority in all decisions," Bellevue Superintendent Robb Smith said in a statement to district families. "We have reached a point where the risk of in-person instruction outweighs the reward, and I am hopeful that this brief pause can return us to favorable conditions.”

The school districts plan to return to in-person learning soon.

"Our number one priority is safety for our students and staff,” Newport Superintendent Tony Watts said.

Photo via WCPO (used with permission)