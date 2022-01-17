NKU Basketball: Women on a Roll, Men Continue to Struggle

The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team picked up its seventh-straight win on Saturday in a 79-67 victory at Oakland.

The Norse are now 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the Horizon League.

Ivy Turner led NKU, putting up 17 points on Oakland (7-8, 5-3). Lindsey Duvall added 16, while Emmy Souder (13), Carissa Garcia (10), and Kailee Davis (10) all finished with double-figures in the scoring column.

Grayson Rose pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked three shots while scoring 7 in the winning effort.

The 11-3 start for the women's team is its best since the 2011-12 season when the Norse began 12-3.

NKU is back at BB&T Arena on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match-up with Wright State.

The Northern Kentucky men's team continues to struggle this season, however, dropping a road game at Robert Morris on Saturday, 74-64.

The Norse fall to 6-9 on the season and 2-4 in the Horizon League after losing to Robert Morris (3-14, 1-7), which picked up just its third win on the season and first in the Horizon League. Robert Morris also ended its own five-game losing streak.

Marques Warrick led NKU with 21 points, including 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Adrian Nelson added 11 points for the Norse in the losing effort.

NKU never led in the game, and hit just 4 three-pointers on 23 attempts, including 1 for 14 in the second half. The Colonials outscored the Norse 44-30 in the paint.

Northern Kentucky is back on the road Thursday at UIC and then Saturday at IUPUI.

