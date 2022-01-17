Rumpke Driver Retires After Nearly 47 Years of NKY Routes

Rumpke Waste & Recycling Driver Tommy Wells retired Friday after nearly 47 years of driving Northern Kentucky routes.

Tommy Wells started his forty-six-and-a-half-year career with Rumpke by driving routes in Covington and Newport for his first fifteen years in the business.

He has spent the past 31 years in commercial collection, serving customers in the Hebron area, including the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Wells operates out of Rumpke's Pendleton Co. location.

He is a three-time finalist for the National Waste & Recycling Association Driver of the Year program, and scored 45 years of safe driving and perfect attendance.

“I’ve made a lot friends, both coworkers and customers,” Wells said in an announcement from the company. “I am proud of the work I do and take pride in doing it every day.”

His coworkers and customers appreciate his work ethic and dedication, a news release said.

“Tommy is Rumpke,” said Adam Rumpke, regional vice president. “Our company is celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and Tommy has been part of this company’s history for more than half of our existence. The knowledge, work ethic and pride he takes in his job is irreplaceable.”

While Wells said that he doesn’t have any crazy stories during his tenure with the company, he hopes to make some during his retirement.

But for now, the only driving Wells plans to do moving forward is on trips with his wife.

-Staff report

Photo provided