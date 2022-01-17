Thomas More Women, Men Extend Winning Streaks

The Thomas More women's basketball team picked up its sixteenth consecutive win by downing Freed-Hardeman, 80-56 on Saturday. The Saints are now 17-1 overall and 10-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

TMU nailed 14 of 28 shots from three-point range in the win.

Sophomore Alex Smith led the team with 20 points, including six threes on seven attempts.

Alexah Chrisman (12), Taylor Clos (12), and Maggie Jones (10) also put up double figures in the scoring column.

The Saints are back at the Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills on Thursday for a 6 p.m. date with Lindsey Wilson.

The men's team, meanwhile, won its sixth-straight game on Saturday, putting down Freed-Hardeman, 79-70.

The Saints are now 15-2 on the season and 9-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Ryan Batte led all scorers with 34 points and nine rebounds.

Garren Bertsch scored 16 while Luke Rudy added 14 in the victory.

The Saints are back in the court on Thursday when Lindsey Wilson visits Crestview Hills for an 8 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics