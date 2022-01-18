COVID-19: Ky. Surpasses 1 Million Total Cases; Positivity Rate Now at 30.25%

Kentucky surpassed 1 million positive COVID-19 cases in recent days and the state also currently has its highest-ever positivity rate, a staggering 30.25%.

Saturday brought the highest number of positive cases in a single day - 14,896 - since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” said Beshear.

The governor, though, said that it was good news that 75% of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

"Three quarters of everyone in Kentucky who can make their own health care decisions have decided to get vaccinated," he said. "That is an overwhelming majority. Hopefully this encourages even more people to get that shot of hope.”

But the case count is distressing.

For the week ending January 16 (Sunday), Kentucky recorded 72,165 new cases, the most ever in a single week.

This new record surpasses the second-highest week by nearly 20,000 cases (Jan. 3-9: 52,603 cases) and the third-highest week by nearly 40,000 cases (Aug. 30–Sept. 5: 30,680 cases).

From Saturday through Tuesday, there were 4,573 positive cases across five Northern Kentucky counties: 1,646 in Boone, 1,639 in Kenton, 982 in Campbell, 204 in Grant, and 102 in Pendleton.

Ninety-six people died across the state during those four days.

There are currently 2,200 people hospitalized across Kentucky due to COVID, including 431 in intensive care units and 244 on ventilators.

“Hospitals are struggling, and some have declared crisis standards for staffing,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “More than 450 Kentucky National Guard women and men are currently supporting the COVID-19 response in health care facilities. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who keep showing up to help others even under these circumstances.”

“There could be some light ahead. If Kentucky follows the pattern of Rhode Island and New York," Stack said. "Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in new cases that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb. If Kentucky follows this pattern, then we may see our own peak within the next one to two weeks. This would be a very welcome reprieve. Until then, I urge all Kentuckians to not go to an ER just to get a COVID test.”

Dr. Stack said that President Biden’s plan to make 1 billion at-home tests directly available to the public launches this week allowing people to order four at-home COVID-19 tests per household at COVIDtests.gov.

-Staff report

Photo: A sign advertising COVID vaccines at a downtown Covington store (RCN file)