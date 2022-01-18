Dietz Files as Republican for 65th House District Seat

Edgewood attorney Stephanie Dietz announced her candidacy Tuesday for the 65th House District seat.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Buddy Wheatley, of Covington.

Dietz, a Republican, would be a new resident of the 65th though she has lived in Edgewood for 25 years.

Newly drawn legislative maps, already approved by the Republican-dominated Kentucky General Assembly, shifts the currently urban-centric 65th to more suburban parts of Kenton County, including Edgewood and Crestview Hills.

The legislation approving the new House districts has not yet been signed or vetoed by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

“We need a representative who will work collaboratively with Republicans and Democrats to ensure Kenton County continues to be a safe, vibrant community where

parents can raise a family and where economic opportunities exist for everyone," Dietz said in an announcement. "I have spent over two decades working for Kenton County families and look forward to standing up for all of our communities if I am fortunate enough to serve in Frankfort.”

Dietz operates Dietz Family Law and was an unsuccessful candidate for Kenton County Family Court judge in 2014. She has practiced law for more than 27 years. She is currently vice president of the Northern Kentucky Bar Association and is the current president of the Academy of Northern Kentucky Collaborative Law Professionals, an organization that she said she helped found.

Dietz is a certified family law mediator and coached the mock trial team at Covington Catholic High School.