High-end steak house coming to Bellevue

Written by Meghan Goth, LINK nky managing editor

A new steakhouse is slated to open in Bellevue.

MRBL, pronounced "Marble," will be located on the fourth floor of 119 Fairfield Ave. (above where Esporta Fitness currently operates), said Christian Tucci, asset manager for Windmiller Properties, which owns the building.

"Guests will first enter the restaurant via an external full glass elevator whisking them from ground level directly to the 4th floor dining room while enjoying sunset views of the Cincinnati skyline," Tucci said.

Diners can choose from a selection of dry-aged steaks, chops, fresh seafood and sushi.

An in-house sommelier will be available to help pair wines with each dish, Tucci said.

MRBL is scheduled to open in late 2022.

The second phase of the project, which does not yet have a scheduled completion date, includes a rooftop bar also accessible from the glass elevator.

Photo: 119 Fairfield Ave. (LINK Media)