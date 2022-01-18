Manatees Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate and Ashley make pit stop at CVG

Written by Haley Parnell, LINKnky reporter

Four manatees made a pit stop at CVG Airport today on their way to the Columbus Zoo.

Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate, and Ashley were transported from SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando to DHL's CVG Hub and then to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

All four manatees were rescued as calves by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Before transport, they had been in the care of rehabilitation experts for between 12 and 18 months.

SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando required the relocation of the manatees to make more room at the rehabilitation center.

"This transport was necessary to make additional room for rescued manatees in need of emergency critical care at SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, which is one of only five manatee critical care facilities in the United States," according to a news release.

The Columbus Zoo is one of only two facilities outside of Florida that could take in the manatees for rehabilitation. The press release says the zoo serves as a second-stage rehabilitation facility where the animals will receive care until they reach sufficient size and gain enough weight to survive independently. Then the manatees will return to their native waters in Florida.

"The Columbus Zoo and SeaWorld are part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of entities dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, release and monitoring of manatees," the news release said.

Photo provided