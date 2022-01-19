Beshear Vetoes House, Congressional Redistricting Bills, Cites NKY Counties

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

Two bills related to redistricting in Kentucky were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday evening, House Bill 2, the statehouse redistricting plan, and Senate Bill 3, the congressional redistricting plan.

No action was taken yet on Senate Bill 2, the state senate redistricting plan.

“I am vetoing House Bill 2, the redistricting plan for the Kentucky House of Representatives because it is an unconstitutional political gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voices heard in Frankfort,” Beshear said in a news release.

He elaborates that the bill excessively splits certain communities of representation, specifically mentioning Campbell and Boone counties. In Campbell, Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) would see her 67th House District lose several urban precincts to more rural areas, effectively pushing her district into what is believed to be more Republican-friendly territory.

“This gives the General Assembly a chance to slow this process down and get it right,” Roberts said. “We have to live and vote under these maps for ten years, and if the last two weeks have shown us anything, it’s that the public wants to have more, not less, input on who represents them.”

Beshear did not mention Kenton County, though, which saw significant breakup of districts under the legislation, swiftly adopted by the Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) would see his 65th House District lose the very urban, northernmost part to the previously more suburban 63rd District represented by Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell). Other parts of Covington, particularly its eastern neighborhoods along the Licking River, would be shifted from the 65th to the 64th, represented by Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill).

Both the Covington city commission and the board of education adopted resolutions urging Beshear to veto the legislation, also citing that the 23rd Senate District, represented by Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill), which includes most of northern Kenton Co., would lose several Covington precincts to the neighboring 24th Senate District, which is otherwise entirely in Campbell Co. and counties to its south. It is currently represented by Republican Wil Schroder of Wilder.

“The effect of partisan gerrymandering is politicians picking their voters instead of voters picking their politicians,” Wheatley said. “For the 65th District, the effect of partisan gerrymandering in HB2 will result in diminishing the urban voice of Covington, a voice intact for more than two centuries.”

The Republicans have overwhelming, insurmountable control of the House and the Senate and could easily override the vetoes from the governor. Legal challenges could follow that, however.

“We are disappointed that the Governor has chosen to again veto lawfully enacted legislation,” said Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect). “He is wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and he knows it. This proposal meets all legal considerations. It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible, and preserves communities of interest. As a result of carefully and intentionally following the guidelines, it even has the added benefit of significantly increasing minority representation. By issuing this veto, the Governor is showing that at best he is poorly informed, and at worst, it is blatant political posturing. We will use our legislative authority to override this veto.”

Mark Payne is in Frankfort covering the 2022 General Assembly session for LINK nky