Roebling Bridge Reopening Delayed Again

Another delay was announced Wednesday for the reopening of the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

The more than 150-year old span between Covington and Cincinnati has been closed for almost a year for an extensive maintenance project by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It was expected originally to reopen by the end of last year, and when that was pushed back, by January 24.

On Wednesday, KYTC said that the reopening has been delayed again, citing recent winter weather that has slowed the concrete from reaching its full strength on the Covington-side approach.

No new reopening day was announced, but the transportation cabinet said that it will provide more information when it is confirmed.

The bridge, when open, carries around 8,100 vehicles a day.

It opened on January 1, 1867, and was closed for this current project on February 15 of last year.

