Chasity Bothman to run for Bellevue mayor: 'I can bring a fresh new perspective'

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves will have at least one challenger in this year's election.

Chasity Bothman filed for candidacy for Bellevue mayor on Jan. 10. Bothman works in fundraising for a national nonprofit and for Three Spirits Tavern and Cork N Crust in Bellevue.

Bothman has been a Bellevue resident since 2020.

Cleves has been mayor since January 2019 and said he was not familiar with Bothman, just that she worked for Three Spirits Tavern.

As for Bothman, she is ready to bring a new perspective to Bellevue.

“I want to run because I feel like I can bring a fresh perspective to the town, and I feel that I have a team player attitude," Bothman said. "I am all about collaborating, both with the city council as well as encouraging civic engagement from our residents and I want to encourage the public exchange of ideas, which I think is currently lacking. I love Bellevue. I care about Bellevue; I think that I can bring a fresh new perspective to the role.”

In Bellevue elections, a mayoral primary is required if more than two candidates enter the race. Otherwise, both candidates directly advance to the November general.