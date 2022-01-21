10 Thomas More Beats Lindsey Wilson, 87-77

Thomas More men's basketball beat Lindsey Wilson on Thursday night, 87-77.

With the win, the #10-ranked Saints improve to 16-2 on the season and 10-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Ryan Batte led TMU with 26 points. Garren Bertsch put in 15 for the Saints. Jacob Jones added 13 points and Luke Rudy scored 12.

Thomas More is back on the court Saturday to face Cumberland at 4 p.m. inside the Connor Convocation Center.

-Staff report