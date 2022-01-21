Safe Haven Baby Box Provides 'Safe Place For Parents In Crisis' In Fort Mitchell

In August of 1972, a woman was attacked and left on the side of the road. Her rapist was charged. But she ended up pregnant.

She ended up giving birth to a baby girl and then abandoned her two days later.

That girl was Monica Kelsey, who went on to serve in the military and as a medic before founding Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

"The community of Fort Mitchell came together to provide a safe place for parents in crisis to surrender their infant," Kelsey said. "We are so grateful for Fort Mitchell's proactive step in protecting the vulnerable in their community."

Baby Boxes are located at fire stations -- there are 96 boxes in six states right now. The 96th was announced Friday with a public blessing in at the fire house on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell.

The boxes are built into the sides of a fire station and include climate control and a silent alarm is triggered to ensure the infant will be attended to within five minutes, according to a release from Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Once a baby is placed inside, it automatically locks from the outside to make sure the baby is safe until first responders arrive.

The organization can be reached at a hotline that is available around the clock at 1-866-99BABY1. According to the organization, 115 surrenders have resulted nationally from someone calling the line.

Newborns who are surrendered under the Safe Haven Law are placed with a family permanently within 30-45 days, the release said.

The Fort Mitchell Safe Haven box is the fifth in Kentucky.

Photo: Safe Haven Baby Boxes Facebook live

-Staff report