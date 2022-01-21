More Candidates Emerge in NKY Legislative Races: Senate District 20 and House District 69

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

Filings continue to pour in ahead of the Jan. 25 deadline. Two more candidates have filed for Northern Kentucky legislative seats, one in House District 69, and the other in the Senate District 20.

Erlanger City Councilman and Republican Steve Doan announced his candidacy for the 69th District House Seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger). This will pit the two against each other in a GOP primary. The 69th District is composed of portions of Crescent Springs, Crestview Hills, Edgewood, Elsmere, Erlanger, Florence, and Independence.

“I have represented the people of Kentucky in all three branches of our government, from a statewide position in the executive branch, as a private attorney litigating in the judicial branch, and as an Erlanger City Council Member in the legislative branch,” Doan said. “I am committed to representing the people of the 69th House District, and if elected, I will do everything in my power to build a strong future for the people of my District.”

In announcing his reelection plans earlier this month, Koenig dared challengers to enter the race. "I look forward to putting my record and vision for Kentucky up against any opponent. The campaign fund is well stocked in anticipation of a spirited campaign (~$87k)," Koenig wrote on Facebook. Koenig has held the seat since first winning election in 2006.

Meanwhile, Franklin County GOP Chair Calen Studler is running in the 20th Senatorial District, which was redrawn under the new Senate redistricting maps. Boone County will now be split into two districts: 20 covering southern portion and District 11, the northern. Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) currently represents District 11. The 20th district is now comprised of Franklin, Owen, Carroll, and Gallatin Counties along with the southern section of Boone and Southwestern Kenton Counties.

“I have been a Frankfort resident since 1987 when my family moved here from Indiana,” Studler said. “Other than a few short years in Georgetown and Lexington, Frankfort has been my home. Not only have I attended to the schools in Franklin County, my children have been raised here as well and attended the public schools in Franklin County.”

The District 20 seat is currently held by Republican Paul Hornback, who is not seeking reelection. The current makeup of that district is further south than the one that will be represented as part of District 20 next year.

Photo: Steve Do an (Mark Payne)

Mark Payne is in Frankfort covering the 2022 General Assembly session for LINK nky