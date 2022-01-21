Vinson's Career High Leads NKU Men to OT Win; Norse Women Beat Wright St.

Freshman Sam Vinson's career high 24 points boosted the Northern Kentucky Norse to an overtime win at UIC, 74-70, on Thursday night.

With the victory, NKU improves to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in the Horizon League.

Northern Kentucky fell behind by five points in the extra period but the Norse held the Flames scoreless for the final three minutes of overtime to secure the win.

Marques Warrick added 19 points for NKU while Adrian Nelson scored 11.

The game was the third to go to overtime for NKU this season, but the first that resulted in a win for the Norse.

Trevon Faulkner appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half and did not return to the game.

Up next, NKU visits IUPUI to wrap up its four-game road trip. Tip-off is set for noon on Saturday.

NKU women easily down Wright St.

On the women's side, NKU took care of Wright St. at BB&T Arena, 77-59.

This is the first time Northern Kentucky beat Wright St. since 1987.

Northern Kentucky has now won eight consecutive games to improve to 12-3 on the year overall and 6-2 in the Horizon League.

NKU, which had not played at home in 43 days, will face Wright St. (2-13, 1-9) again on Saturday, this time on the road at 4 p.m.

Khamari Mitchell-Steen led the Norse in scoring Thursday night with 23 points, a career high. Lindsay Duvall added 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Ivy Turner also scored 17 in the win.

