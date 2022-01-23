At Enson Harbor, your meal may be served by ... robots?

Enson Harbor opened for lunch hours at 11 a.m. over the weekend, and if you stop by, you may get a chance to be served by a robot.

The new seafood restaurant in Bellevue has three robot servers that resemble a cat. They are programable to seat you at your table and act as a food runner to deliver your table’s food.

Each tray on the robot can deliver several tables worth of orders at a time, so you’re not waiting on your food if your server gets busy.

The robots will talk to you if you rub the tops of their heads and can even tell you a joke or sing happy birthday to your party.

Kirah Vaske and Kelly Pate, two servers at Enson Harbor, said that they have been training with the robots to learn how they operate.

The servers said they won't completely rely on the robots to deliver their table’s food, and if they do utilize them, they will be double-checking that the correct orders made it to the accurate tables.

-LINK nky staff report

Photo: One of the robots at Enson Harbor (Haley Parnell)