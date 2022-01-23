The Slice is Right Could Be Coming to an Event Near You

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

The Slice is Right Pizzeria rolled into the Northern Kentucky community in September 2020, but the business wasn't hit with pandemic setbacks until July 2021.

According to his sister Rachel Turner, Trent Turner is the brains behind the business. He began perfecting his pizza dough recipe about three years ago when he started working at Mellow Mushroom, learning different aspects about the pizza world from them.

Rachel said her brother started his research reading forums, reaching out to different restaurant owners and bakers in New York, and trying to understand the science behind crafting the dough. After researching what the NKY area was lacking in pizza-wise, Trent Turner decided to specialize in New York Style Pizza.

He drives the truck and comes up with all the recipes, including their sauce. Rachel describes it as being very simple with tomatoes that are milled up and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Rachel stepped into the family business in June 2021 to help manage events for the company and is the face you see when you visit the truck to purchase your pizza.

"I thought, this will be something that is fun to do during the summertime," Rachel Turner said. "We'll have fun together, and then I'll move on to the next thing. But I went, and I did it a few times. And I was trying his pizza and listening to the feedback. And I was like, you know what, he's really got something here."

She began spreading the word about The Slice is Right to the community.

"My goal was just to get our name out there, do as many events as I could possibly find," Turner said. "So that's what I did. I researched, looked online, called, emailed. It was definitely fun getting to meet some new people but also stressful because if these people are not like 'yeah you can come to this event,' you're not guaranteed a spot there, and this is our source of income."

The Slice is Right has visited fairs, farmers' markets, school events, and private events. They have catered at Flea in the Fort in Fort Thomas and Neltner's Farm Fall Festival in Melbourne.

"We actually had a guy track us down at the Ryle craft show, and he said that his wife would sync up our schedule on his calendar so that they always knew where we were going to be," Turner said.

One location where you can count on finding the truck is the old Country Cousins building at 8335 E Main St, Alexandria, Kentucky, that the Turners purchased to act as a permanent location. For now, they park the truck behind the building and operate from there.

"We are currently still running out of the food truck right now," Turner said. "But we do plan on eventually getting the building opened up. We're probably looking, I would say, six months to a year before that's something that will be doable. Just because there are so many renovations to do."

If you want to find the truck’s day-to-day schedule, Rachel posts to The Slice is Right Facebook page what event they are attending a day or two in advance.

Photo: The Slice is Right Pizzeria truck. (The Slice is Right)