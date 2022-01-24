For 50 Years, He's Kept the Scores at Holmes Games

For fifty years, Gary Huhn has been Holmes High School's official basketball scorekeeper.

On Friday night, during the Holmes-Campbell Co. game, Huhn was surprised when it was revealed that the scorer's table is now named for him.

Friday, January 21 was also declared "Mr. Huhn Day" in the City of Covington by a proclamation presented by City Commissioner Ron Washington.

During his years as scorekeeper, Huhn has not missed a football game, home or away, and only a handful of basketball games due to illness, the school district said.

LINK nky photographer Brian Frey produced these photos.