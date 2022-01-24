Former Covington City Manager, Southbank President Wally Pagan Dies

Former Covington City Manager and Southbank Partners President Emeritus Wally Pagan died Monday, his family announced.

Pagan, 78, passed away at Christ Hospital.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Pagan served as assistant city manager and city manager in Northern Kentucky's largest city before taking a role in the private sector. In the late 1990s, he was part of the group that established Southbank Partners, serving as its president until 2008.

He also served as president of the Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which provides support for the Purple People Bridge between Newport and Cincinnati.

The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky notes that Pagan is responsible for developing the name "Purple People Bridge" for the former L&N railroad bridge.

"Wally Pagan was a true visionary and leader who loved Northern Kentucky," a statement from Southbank Partners said Monday. "As the first president of Southbank Partners and The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which owns the Purple People Bridge, Wally's leadership and vision - honed through years of public service - played a key role in the tremendous economic, recreational and residential development that has taken place on the riverfront over the last 25 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

Funeral and visitation information is expected to be announced later.

