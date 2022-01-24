Longtime NKU Golf Coach to Retire

Daryl Landrum will retire from Northern Kentucky University at the end of the academic year, following 27 as head coach of the men's golf program, and 23 as the head coach of the women's program.

“It’s hard to say goodbye but my 27 years here have been fantastic," Landrum said. "We’ve built respected golf programs at Northern Kentucky University, and I’ve been blessed with some great student-athletes. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and the adults my players have become, both professionally and personally. Norse forever!”

Among Landrum's coaching highlights was guiding Jacob Poore to the 2018 Horizon League Championship and berth to the NCAA Columbus Regional. In 2019, the men's team won second place in the Horizon League Championship.

Landrum’s teams were a force in NCAA Division II, with the men's team qualifying for the NCAA regional tournament 14 consecutive years. The women's team had a player or team qualify in 10 of the final 11 years of the D-II era.



Landrum’s teams won eight Great Lakes Valley Conference championships and four Super Regional championships. Landrum was named GLVC Coach of the Year nine times, including the 2011-12 season, and Regional Coach of the Year four times.



From 2001 to 2005, he coached four-time All-American Kim Keyer-Scott, who qualified for the NCAA II Championships as an individual in her final three seasons at NKU.



Landrum started the women’s golf program in 1998. He led the NKU women's team to the NCAA D-II East Regional championship in 2002. The Norse advanced to the NCAA national championships at Allendale, Mich., where they finished third in the nation.



Landrum guided the men's team to the NCAA Division II North Regional championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II championships in 2001. It marked the first time since 1996 that NKU advanced to the national finals.

“Coach Landrum has been a thoughtful leader, mentor and teacher of young men and women for 27 years. His dedication to NKU has made a real difference in the lives of so many Norse athletes! He will be missed,” said Ken Bothof, NKU’s Director of Athletics.

A 1976 graduate of Grant County High School, Landrum played three years of golf at Campbellsville (Ky.) College and earned NAIA All-District honors in 1978 and '79. He twice was named Campbellsville's most valuable golfer.

Landrum, a native of Crittenden, has been a member of the PGA for 28 years. He has won Junior Golf Leader for the state twice and was named Golf Professional of the Year for the Kentucky section in 2006.

With his wife, Becky Landrum, Daryl launched the Seven-Up Junior Golf Tour in Northern Kentucky. The tour had over 2,500 participants in 20 years.

