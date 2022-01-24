NKU Basketball Changes Tip-Off Time So Game Doesn't Conflict with Bengals

Those who are fans of the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Cincinnati Bengals can rest easy on Sunday knowing that they won't have to flip between two games.

NKU men's basketball announced that its Sunday match-up at home against Cleveland State has been moved from a 2 p.m. tip-ff to a noon start time.

The Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship game at Kansas City with a local start time of 3:05 p.m.

Both NKU and Cleveland St. agreed to the change, a news release said.

The Norse are 8-9 overall this season after winning three of four on the road, and now return for a busy week at home. NKU is 4-4 in Horizon League play, and play host to Wright St. (11-8, 8-2) on Tuesday night, and then Purdue Fort Wayne (11-8, 6-4) on Friday night, before Sunday's match-up with the top team in the league, Cleveland St. (13-4, 9-1).

-Staff report