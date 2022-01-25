Beshear Announces Federal Relief Allocations for Boone County as Part of NKY Tour

In Boone County, Gov. Steve Beshear announced several infrastructure improvements during a tour of Northern Kentucky Tuesday.

Water lines will be extended to several neighborhoods and provide drinking water to several hundred rural residents in Western and Southern Boone County with an investment of just over $1.2 million. The Boone County Water District will use just over $1.2 million to provide water service to homes along Kentucky Route 18.

The Sanitation District #1 of Northern Kentucky was awarded $6.1 million to fund two phases of the Central Boone County Master Sewer Plan, which will extend sanitary sewer service to the western portion of the county.

“It goes without saying that COVID-19 has been a trying time for the world, the country, and especially the commonwealth," said Rep. Sal Santoro, who represents a portion of Boone County. "While we count our blessings, we must not forget to recognize the federal relief dollars the legislature has been able to secure for projects of this variety.”

Photo: Gov. Beshear presents a check in Boone County (Haley Parnell)