Beshear Presents Nearly $19.5 Million for NKY Infrastructure Projects

Governor Andy Beshear made multiple stops in Northern Kentucky, awarding more than $19.4 million for water infrastructure projects in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

He was originally slated to visit all three counties, but travel delays resulted in the governor combining the Campbell and Kenton announcements in Newport before moving on to Boone Co.

The money announced Tuesday comes from the Better Kentucky Plan's $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which is designed to deliver clean drinking water and to improve sewer and water systems.

“Our Northern Kentucky region is a hub for economic growth,” said Beshear. “We’re proud to work with each of you to address needed infrastructure improvements that will bring safer, more reliable sanitary sewer services and clean, healthy drinking water to thousands of residents and area businesses.”

The Governor also awarded a $999,352 Community Development Block Grant to the City of Newport to support its Homeownership Development Housing Project. The city and its partner, nonprofit Newport Millennium Housing Corporation, will use these funds to build five new single-family homes and rehabilitate two vacant homes.

The new homes will be made available to qualifying low-to moderate-income households. The city will also offer qualified households a forgivable, 10-year, $20,000 loan.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted funding requests for 10 Cleaner Water Program projects to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. These include wastewater treatment plant improvements, the replacement of aging waterlines, and the installation of new technology.

In Campbell County, the Governor presented $1 million to the Northern Kentucky Water District to help replace water mains throughout much of downtown Newport, improving service for families and businesses, including at the Ovation development downtown.

“The Northern Kentucky Water District would like to extend a sincere thank you to Governor Beshear and the General Assembly for making such an important investment in the Northern Kentucky community with two Cleaner Water Grants that will positively impact both Kenton and Campbell counties,” said Ron Lovan, President/CEO of the Northern Kentucky Water District. “We would also like to thank the KIA, the Kenton County Fiscal Court, the Campbell County Fiscal Court and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District for their partnership in ensuring the water needs of our region are met.”

Also in Campbell County, Sanitation District 1 received $3,786,970 to invest in sewer improvements along US-27 and the AA Highway. The project aims to increase the capacity of both the Centerplex Pump Station and the Cold Spring Crossing Pump Station and will redirect flows from Wolpert Pump Station to the Eastern Regional water reclamation facility. Increasing capacity in this area aims to reduce overflows that occur along Industrial Road and KY-8 in the Highland Heights/Silver Grove area.

“SD1 is proud to receive funding through Kentucky's Cleaner Water Program for important sewer improvement projects across our region," said Adam Chaney, SD1 executive director. “The funds will be used to advance projects that will protect public health, property and the environment and support the economic vitality of our community. We thank Gov. Beshear and Kentucky's lawmakers for recognizing the importance of these projects and providing this critical investment in Northern Kentucky’s infrastructure. We would also like to thank the three county judges executive and fiscal courts along with other contributing local representatives and officials. Without a coordinated, comprehensive approach to project prioritization across our region, these awards would not have been possible.”

For a project in Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Water District was awarded $1 million to continue improvements at two treatment plants (including one in Campbell Co.). Aging equipment essential for treating and supplying water to the district's customers will be replaced at the Fort Thomas treatment plant. The Taylor Mill treatment plant and pumping station will use the funding to provide an emergency backup power source in the event of an electrical outage. These improvements will impact nearly 300,000 people, the governor's office said.

The Sanitation District 1 was awarded $5,133,176 to extend sewer service and eliminate failing septic systems in three residential neighborhoods in Kenton County.

The Boone County Fiscal Court will use an investment of $1,226,476 to extend water lines to multiple local neighborhoods and provide safe drinking water to hundreds of unserved rural residents in Western and Southern Boone County.

The Boone County Water District will use $1,226,475 to provide water service to about 120 previously unserved homes along Kentucky Route 18 near Kelly Elementary School.

Sanitation District 1 will use $6,102,951 to fund two phases of the Central Boone County Master Sewer Plan. This project will extend sanitary sewer service in the western portion of the county.

