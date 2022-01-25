Here are the Candidates in NKY Legislative Races

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

This year's candidate filing deadline in Frankfort came and went without any last-minute filers.

Usually, there is a significant line to file in the capital, but with the deadline being pushed back to Jan. 25 this year, it lessened the impact on deadline day.

There were 695 candidates that filed for office this year, some of whom are notable Northern Kentucky candidates that filed on deadline day in Frankfort.

The first is Phyllis Sparks, the vice-chair for the Boone County Republican Party. She filed to run for Senate in the newly formed 20th District, which the retiring Paul Hornback currently represents. Sparks also made news in 2017 while serving as the President of the Kentucky branch of the International Dyslexia Association. She attended a roundtable with former Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

She will face a long list of candidates, including Gex "Jay" Williams (R); Calen Studler (R); Teresa Azbill Barton (D); Wayne A. Karem(R); Aaron Reed (R); and Mike Templeman(R).

This will pit all the Republicans against each other in a primary to face the lone Democrat in Barton.

The 20th district is now comprised of Franklin, Owen, Carroll, and Gallatin Counties along with the southern section of Boone and Southwestern Kenton Counties.

The lone competitor for Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) in the newly drawn 65th District is Republican Stephanie Dietz, who announced her candidacy last Tuesday, though she filed on deadline.

Lastly, Anita Y. Issacs filed on deadline day to challenge Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) in the 64th district. Before that, though, Moser will face off in a primary with Christopher C. Mann.

Candidate filings by district:

Kentucky House – 47th District

Republican: Felicia Rabourn

Democrat: Kimberly Hinkel Brown

Kentucky House – 60th District

Republican: Marianne Proctor, Sal Santoro,

Kentucky House – 61st District

Republican: Jarrod M. Lykins, Savannah Maddox

Democrat: Debby Lucas Angel

Kentucky House – 63rd District

Republican: Kimberly A. Banta

Kentucky House – 64th District

Republican: Christopher C. Mann, Kimberly Poore Moser

Democrat: Anita Y. Isaacs

Kentucky House – 65th District

Republican: Stephanie A. Dietz

Democrat: Charles “Buddy” Wheatley

Kentucky House – 66th District

Republican: C. Ed Massey, Steve Rawlings

Democrat: Tim Montgomery

Kentucky House – 67th District

• Republican: Jerry C. Gearding

• Democrat: Rachel Roberts

Kentucky House – 68th District

• Republican: Mike Clines, Mirna Eads, Paul Kloeker

• Democrat: Kelly Jones

Kentucky House – 69th District

Republican: Steven Doan, Adam Koenig

Democrat: Chris Brown

Kentucky House – 78th District

Republican: Mark Hart

Senate District 20

Republican: Phyllis Sparks, Gex “Jay” Williams, Calen Studler, Wayne A. Karem, Aaron Reed, and Mike Templeman.

Democrat: Teresa Azbill Barton

Photo: The line was mostly nonexistent in Frankfort today. (Mark Payne)