Here are the Candidates in NKY Legislative Races

Tue, 01/25/2022 - 18:14 RCN Newsdesk
Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

This year's candidate filing deadline in Frankfort came and went without any last-minute filers.

Usually, there is a significant line to file in the capital, but with the deadline being pushed back to Jan. 25 this year, it lessened the impact on deadline day.

There were 695 candidates that filed for office this year, some of whom are notable Northern Kentucky candidates that filed on deadline day in Frankfort.

The first is Phyllis Sparks, the vice-chair for the Boone County Republican Party. She filed to run for Senate in the newly formed 20th District, which the retiring Paul Hornback currently represents. Sparks also made news in 2017 while serving as the President of the Kentucky branch of the International Dyslexia Association. She attended a roundtable with former Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

She will face a long list of candidates, including Gex "Jay" Williams (R); Calen Studler (R); Teresa Azbill Barton (D); Wayne A. Karem(R); Aaron Reed (R); and Mike Templeman(R).

This will pit all the Republicans against each other in a primary to face the lone Democrat in Barton.

The 20th district is now comprised of Franklin, Owen, Carroll, and Gallatin Counties along with the southern section of Boone and Southwestern Kenton Counties.

The lone competitor for Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) in the newly drawn 65th District is Republican Stephanie Dietz, who announced her candidacy last Tuesday, though she filed on deadline.

Lastly, Anita Y. Issacs filed on deadline day to challenge Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) in the 64th district. Before that, though, Moser will face off in a primary with Christopher C. Mann.

Candidate filings by district: 

Kentucky House – 47th District

  • Republican: Felicia Rabourn

  • Democrat: Kimberly Hinkel Brown

Kentucky House – 60th District 

  • Republican: Marianne Proctor, Sal Santoro,  

Kentucky House – 61st District 

  • Republican: Jarrod M. Lykins, Savannah Maddox 

  • Democrat: Debby Lucas Angel 

Kentucky House – 63rd District

  • Republican: Kimberly A. Banta

Kentucky House – 64th District 

  • Republican: Christopher C. Mann, Kimberly Poore Moser

  • Democrat: Anita Y. Isaacs 

Kentucky House – 65th District 

  • Republican: Stephanie A. Dietz 

  • Democrat: Charles “Buddy” Wheatley 

Kentucky House – 66th District

  • Republican: C. Ed Massey, Steve Rawlings

  • Democrat: Tim Montgomery

Kentucky House – 67th District 
 
• Republican: Jerry C. Gearding  
• Democrat: Rachel Roberts 
 
Kentucky House – 68th District 
 
• Republican: Mike Clines, Mirna Eads, Paul Kloeker  
• Democrat: Kelly Jones 

Kentucky House – 69th District 

  • Republican: Steven Doan, Adam Koenig 

  • Democrat: Chris Brown 

Kentucky House – 78th District 

  • Republican: Mark Hart  

Senate District 20

  • Republican: Phyllis Sparks, Gex “Jay” Williams, Calen Studler, Wayne A. Karem, Aaron Reed, and Mike Templeman. 
  • Democrat: Teresa Azbill Barton
 

Photo: The line was mostly nonexistent in Frankfort today. (Mark Payne)

