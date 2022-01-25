Premium Content
Here are the Candidates in NKY Legislative Races
Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter
This year's candidate filing deadline in Frankfort came and went without any last-minute filers.
Usually, there is a significant line to file in the capital, but with the deadline being pushed back to Jan. 25 this year, it lessened the impact on deadline day.
There were 695 candidates that filed for office this year, some of whom are notable Northern Kentucky candidates that filed on deadline day in Frankfort.
The first is Phyllis Sparks, the vice-chair for the Boone County Republican Party. She filed to run for Senate in the newly formed 20th District, which the retiring Paul Hornback currently represents. Sparks also made news in 2017 while serving as the President of the Kentucky branch of the International Dyslexia Association. She attended a roundtable with former Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
She will face a long list of candidates, including Gex "Jay" Williams (R); Calen Studler (R); Teresa Azbill Barton (D); Wayne A. Karem(R); Aaron Reed (R); and Mike Templeman(R).
This will pit all the Republicans against each other in a primary to face the lone Democrat in Barton.
The 20th district is now comprised of Franklin, Owen, Carroll, and Gallatin Counties along with the southern section of Boone and Southwestern Kenton Counties.
The lone competitor for Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) in the newly drawn 65th District is Republican Stephanie Dietz, who announced her candidacy last Tuesday, though she filed on deadline.
Lastly, Anita Y. Issacs filed on deadline day to challenge Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) in the 64th district. Before that, though, Moser will face off in a primary with Christopher C. Mann.
Candidate filings by district:
Kentucky House – 47th District
Republican: Felicia Rabourn
Democrat: Kimberly Hinkel Brown
Kentucky House – 60th District
Republican: Marianne Proctor, Sal Santoro,
Kentucky House – 61st District
Republican: Jarrod M. Lykins, Savannah Maddox
Democrat: Debby Lucas Angel
Kentucky House – 63rd District
Republican: Kimberly A. Banta
Kentucky House – 64th District
Republican: Christopher C. Mann, Kimberly Poore Moser
Democrat: Anita Y. Isaacs
Kentucky House – 65th District
Republican: Stephanie A. Dietz
Democrat: Charles “Buddy” Wheatley
Kentucky House – 66th District
Republican: C. Ed Massey, Steve Rawlings
Democrat: Tim Montgomery
Kentucky House – 69th District
Republican: Steven Doan, Adam Koenig
Democrat: Chris Brown
Kentucky House – 78th District
Republican: Mark Hart
Senate District 20
- Republican: Phyllis Sparks, Gex “Jay” Williams, Calen Studler, Wayne A. Karem, Aaron Reed, and Mike Templeman.
- Democrat: Teresa Azbill Barton
Photo: The line was mostly nonexistent in Frankfort today. (Mark Payne)