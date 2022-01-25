Here Are the Candidates Up for Election in Kenton County

Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK nky reporter

Time has expired on registering for county-wide elections in Kenton County. The filing deadline was 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Kentucky, Election Day is a federal holiday.

County Attorney

Stacy Tapke, R

County Clerk

Gabrielle Summe, R

Danny L. Whitacre, R

County Commissioner, 1st District

Beth A. Sewell, R

County Commissioner, 2nd District

Anthony Schmiade, R

Jon E. Draud, R

County Commissioner, 3rd District

Joseph E. Nienaber, R

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

Thomas Dennis, R

Don Catchen I, D

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

Jimmy McQueen, R

Thomas Turner, R

Paul Woodard, R

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

Michael Moffitt, R

Coroner

Amber Constantino, R

Jessica Cooper, R

Jailer

Marc L. Fields, R

George Exterkamp, D

Steven Larson, R

County Judge/Executive

Kris Knochelmann, R

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

Stephen L. J. Hoffman, D

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

Mary Lou Blount, R

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

Katherine W. Shumate, R

Property Valuation Administrator

Michael Constantino, R

Darlene M. Plummer, R

Sheriff

Charles L. Korzenborn, R

NON-PARTISAN RACES

City Commissioners, City of Covington, Vote for 4

Ronald L. Washington

Nolan Nicaise

Shannon C. Smith

Hannah Maria Edelen

Michelle Williams

Tim Downing

Mayor, City of Erlanger

Jessica Fette

City Council, City of Erlanger, Vote for 9

Don Skidmore

Stephen L. Knipper

Renee M. WIlson

Thomas Cahill

Rebecca Reckers

Frank A. Wichmann

Jennifer Jasper-Lucas

Renee Skidmore

Ryan Nicole Elmore

Victoria Kyle

Diana Niceley

Tyson Hermes

Stephen F. Klare