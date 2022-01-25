Premium Content
Here Are the Candidates Up for Election in Kenton County
Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK nky reporter
Time has expired on registering for county-wide elections in Kenton County. The filing deadline was 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Kentucky, Election Day is a federal holiday.
County Attorney
Stacy Tapke, R
County Clerk
Gabrielle Summe, R
Danny L. Whitacre, R
County Commissioner, 1st District
Beth A. Sewell, R
County Commissioner, 2nd District
Anthony Schmiade, R
Jon E. Draud, R
County Commissioner, 3rd District
Joseph E. Nienaber, R
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
Thomas Dennis, R
Don Catchen I, D
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
Jimmy McQueen, R
Thomas Turner, R
Paul Woodard, R
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
Michael Moffitt, R
Coroner
Amber Constantino, R
Jessica Cooper, R
Jailer
Marc L. Fields, R
George Exterkamp, D
Steven Larson, R
County Judge/Executive
Kris Knochelmann, R
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
Stephen L. J. Hoffman, D
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
Mary Lou Blount, R
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
Katherine W. Shumate, R
Property Valuation Administrator
Michael Constantino, R
Darlene M. Plummer, R
Sheriff
Charles L. Korzenborn, R
NON-PARTISAN RACES
City Commissioners, City of Covington, Vote for 4
Ronald L. Washington
Nolan Nicaise
Shannon C. Smith
Hannah Maria Edelen
Michelle Williams
Tim Downing
Mayor, City of Erlanger
Jessica Fette
City Council, City of Erlanger, Vote for 9
Don Skidmore
Stephen L. Knipper
Renee M. WIlson
Thomas Cahill
Rebecca Reckers
Frank A. Wichmann
Jennifer Jasper-Lucas
Renee Skidmore
Ryan Nicole Elmore
Victoria Kyle
Diana Niceley
Tyson Hermes
Stephen F. Klare