Here Are the Candidates Up for Election in Kenton County

Tue, 01/25/2022 - 18:38 RCN Newsdesk
Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK nky reporter

Time has expired on registering for county-wide elections in Kenton County. The filing deadline was 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Kentucky, Election Day is a federal holiday.

County Attorney

Stacy Tapke, R

County Clerk

Gabrielle Summe, R
Danny L. Whitacre, R

County Commissioner, 1st District

Beth A. Sewell, R

County Commissioner, 2nd District

Anthony Schmiade, R
Jon E. Draud, R

County Commissioner, 3rd District

Joseph E. Nienaber, R

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

Thomas Dennis, R
Don Catchen I, D

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

Jimmy McQueen, R
Thomas Turner, R
Paul Woodard, R

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

Michael Moffitt, R

Coroner

Amber Constantino, R
Jessica Cooper, R

Jailer

Marc L. Fields, R
George Exterkamp, D
Steven Larson, R

County Judge/Executive

Kris Knochelmann, R

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

Stephen L. J. Hoffman, D

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

Mary Lou Blount, R

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

Katherine W. Shumate, R

Property Valuation Administrator

Michael Constantino, R
Darlene M. Plummer, R

Sheriff

Charles L. Korzenborn, R

NON-PARTISAN RACES

City Commissioners, City of Covington, Vote for 4

Ronald L. Washington
Nolan Nicaise
Shannon C. Smith
Hannah Maria Edelen
Michelle Williams
Tim Downing

Mayor, City of Erlanger

Jessica Fette

City Council, City of Erlanger, Vote for 9

Don Skidmore
Stephen L. Knipper
Renee M. WIlson
Thomas Cahill
Rebecca Reckers
Frank A. Wichmann
Jennifer Jasper-Lucas
Renee Skidmore
Ryan Nicole Elmore
Victoria Kyle
Diana Niceley
Tyson Hermes
Stephen F. Klare

