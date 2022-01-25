Member Login

Here's Who Has Filed for Election in Boone County

Tue, 01/25/2022 - 19:00 RCN Newsdesk
Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

Tuesday afternoon marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking legislative, county, and some local offices.

Here are the candidates running in Boone County:

Florence Mayor

Duane Froelicher
Julie Metzger Aubuchon

Florence City Council (6 Seats)

Jonathan Trimble
Mel Carroll
David Osborne
Gary Wynn
Jenna Kemper
Lesley Chambers
J. Kelly Huff
Brian Scott Kinross
A. Page Tubesing-Beetem
Patricia Wingo
Aaron Gillum
Jonathan Edward Sterling

Union Mayor:

Eric Dulaney
Larry Solomon

County Attorney

Jordan Dallas Turner

County Clerk

Justin Crigler

County Commissioner District one:

Cathy Flaig

County Commissioner District two:

Charles Kenner
Chet Hand

County Commissioner District Three:

Jesse Brewer

County Judge-Executive:

Gary W. Moore
Emily Moore
Timothy D. Johnson

Constable District One:

James Lanier Nelson
David C. Flaig

Constable District Two:

Patrick Ryan Bailey
Daniel E. Jones
Bill Price

Constable District Three:

David Ecklar

Coroner:

Missy Rittinger

Jailer:

Jason Maydak:

Magistrate District One:

No one has filed

Magistrate District Two:

Christopher Vaught-Hall

Magistrate District Three:

Julie Conley

Property Valuation Administrator:

Jonathan Brown
Jared Bethel

Sheriff:

Michael Helmig

Surveyor:

Gregory A. Larison

Boone County Conservation District Supervisor:
No one has filed