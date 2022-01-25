Premium Content
Here's Who Has Filed for Election in Boone County
Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter
Tuesday afternoon marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking legislative, county, and some local offices.
Here are the candidates running in Boone County:
Florence Mayor
Duane Froelicher
Julie Metzger Aubuchon
Florence City Council (6 Seats)
Jonathan Trimble
Mel Carroll
David Osborne
Gary Wynn
Jenna Kemper
Lesley Chambers
J. Kelly Huff
Brian Scott Kinross
A. Page Tubesing-Beetem
Patricia Wingo
Aaron Gillum
Jonathan Edward Sterling
Union Mayor:
Eric Dulaney
Larry Solomon
County Attorney
Jordan Dallas Turner
County Clerk
Justin Crigler
County Commissioner District one:
Cathy Flaig
County Commissioner District two:
Charles Kenner
Chet Hand
County Commissioner District Three:
Jesse Brewer
County Judge-Executive:
Gary W. Moore
Emily Moore
Timothy D. Johnson
Constable District One:
James Lanier Nelson
David C. Flaig
Constable District Two:
Patrick Ryan Bailey
Daniel E. Jones
Bill Price
Constable District Three:
David Ecklar
Coroner:
Missy Rittinger
Jailer:
Jason Maydak:
Magistrate District One:
No one has filed
Magistrate District Two:
Christopher Vaught-Hall
Magistrate District Three:
Julie Conley
Property Valuation Administrator:
Jonathan Brown
Jared Bethel
Sheriff:
Michael Helmig
Surveyor:
Gregory A. Larison
Boone County Conservation District Supervisor:
No one has filed