Here's Who Has Filed for Election in Boone County

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

Tuesday afternoon marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking legislative, county, and some local offices.

Here are the candidates running in Boone County:

Florence Mayor

Duane Froelicher

Julie Metzger Aubuchon

Florence City Council (6 Seats)

Jonathan Trimble

Mel Carroll

David Osborne

Gary Wynn

Jenna Kemper

Lesley Chambers

J. Kelly Huff

Brian Scott Kinross

A. Page Tubesing-Beetem

Patricia Wingo

Aaron Gillum

Jonathan Edward Sterling

Union Mayor:

Eric Dulaney

Larry Solomon

County Attorney

Jordan Dallas Turner

County Clerk

Justin Crigler

County Commissioner District one:

Cathy Flaig

County Commissioner District two:

Charles Kenner

Chet Hand

County Commissioner District Three:

Jesse Brewer

County Judge-Executive:

Gary W. Moore

Emily Moore

Timothy D. Johnson

Constable District One:

James Lanier Nelson

David C. Flaig

Constable District Two:

Patrick Ryan Bailey

Daniel E. Jones

Bill Price

Constable District Three:

David Ecklar

Coroner:

Missy Rittinger

Jailer:

Jason Maydak:

Magistrate District One:

No one has filed

Magistrate District Two:

Christopher Vaught-Hall

Magistrate District Three:

Julie Conley

Property Valuation Administrator:

Jonathan Brown

Jared Bethel

Sheriff:

Michael Helmig

Surveyor:

Gregory A. Larison

Boone County Conservation District Supervisor:

No one has filed