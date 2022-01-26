Free Literacy Training for Parents of Some River City Schools Students

The Northern Kentucky Education Council’s One to One Parents as Partners program has rescheduled its free literacy training for parents and guardians of 2nd and 3rd grade students enrolled in Covington, Newport, Dayton, and Southgate Independent Schools.

The Parents as Partners Program is a series of four training sessions that provide families with resources to assist their children in reading.

“We know that there is a clear connection between a parent's involvement in practicing reading with their child and their child's success in school,” said Polly Lusk Page, director of One to One.

Gateway Community & Technical College and Newport Independent Schools worked with NKEC to reschedule the trainings.

"We look forward to sharing effective reading strategies and resources with parents and guardians and helping them become their child's reading superhero in 2022,” Page said.

Covington Independent School families can register for trainings that will be held at the Gateway Community & Technical College Urban Metro Campus from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on:

February 15

February 22

March 1

March 8

Newport, Dayton, and Southgate Independent Schools’ families can register for trainings that will be held at the Newport Board of Education from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on:

February 17

February 24

March 3

March 10

Families should plan to attend all four training sessions where they will each receive:

8 free books

Effective reading strategies

Detailed reading guides

Dinner and childcare for children ages 5 and up provided free of charge

Opportunities to meet with various community partners

To register, or learn more about One to One, visit www.nkyec.org/parentsaspartners.

