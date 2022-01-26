Premium Content
Here's who has filed for Northern Kentucky judicial races
Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter
After Tuesday's candidate filing deadline, the local and legislative races came into view. There will also be competitive judicial races for Northern Kentucky voters to consider.
In the Supreme Court - District 6 race, incumbent Justice Michelle Keller will face Joe Fischer, who currently serves as a Republican state representative from Fort Thomas.
Keller was appointed to the state's highest court in 2013 by Governor Steve Beshear and was elected to a full eight-year term the following year.
The Supreme Court districts have new boundaries after legislation enacted this year. District Six is now comprised of Shelby, Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Carroll, Owen, Gallatin, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.
Here is the breakdown of the rest of the Judicial seats:
COURT OF APPEALS
6th Appellate District - Division 1
Allison Jones (incumbent)
6th Appellate District - Division 2
Susanne Cetrulo (incumbent/appointed)
Robert Winter, Jr.
DISTRICT JUDGE
16th Judicial District - First Division (Kenton Co.):
Ann Ruttle (incumbent)
Chas Brannen
16th Judicial District - Second Division (Kenton Co.):
Ken Easterling (incumbent)
Jamir Davis
16th Judicial District - Third Division (Kenton Co.):
Douglas Grothaus (incumbent)
17th District Judicial District - First Division (Campbell Co.):
Cameron J. Blau (incumbent)
17th District Judicial District - Second Division (Campbell Co.):
Erin Sizemore
David R. Steele
54th District Judicial District - First Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):
54th District Judicial District - Second Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):
54th District Judicial Circuit - First Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):
54th District Judicial Circuit - Third Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):
FAMILY COURT JUDGE
16th Judicial Circuit - Second Division (Kenton Co.)
Ben Dusing
Carl Knochelmann
Terri Schoborg
17th Judicial Circuit - Third Division (Campbell Co.)