Here's who has filed for Northern Kentucky judicial races

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

After Tuesday's candidate filing deadline, the local and legislative races came into view. There will also be competitive judicial races for Northern Kentucky voters to consider.

In the Supreme Court - District 6 race, incumbent Justice Michelle Keller will face Joe Fischer, who currently serves as a Republican state representative from Fort Thomas.

Keller was appointed to the state's highest court in 2013 by Governor Steve Beshear and was elected to a full eight-year term the following year.

The Supreme Court districts have new boundaries after legislation enacted this year. District Six is now comprised of Shelby, Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Carroll, Owen, Gallatin, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

Here is the breakdown of the rest of the Judicial seats:

COURT OF APPEALS

6th Appellate District - Division 1

Allison Jones (incumbent)

6th Appellate District - Division 2

Susanne Cetrulo (incumbent/appointed)

Robert Winter, Jr.

DISTRICT JUDGE

16th Judicial District - First Division (Kenton Co.):

Ann Ruttle (incumbent)

Chas Brannen

16th Judicial District - Second Division (Kenton Co.):

Ken Easterling (incumbent)

Jamir Davis

16th Judicial District - Third Division (Kenton Co.):

Douglas Grothaus (incumbent)

17th District Judicial District - First Division (Campbell Co.):

Cameron J. Blau (incumbent)

17th District Judicial District - Second Division (Campbell Co.):

Erin Sizemore

David R. Steele

54th District Judicial District - First Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):

Jeffrey Smith (incumbent)

54th District Judicial District - Second Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):

Marcia Thomas (incumbent)

CIRCUIT JUDGE

16th Judicial Circuit - First Division (Kenton Co.)

Kathy Lape (incumbent)

16th Judicial Circuit - Third Division (Kenton Co.) Jason Hiltz Mary "Kate" Molloy (incumbent/appointed) 16th Judicial Circuit - Fourth Division (Kenton Co.) Patricia Summe (incumbent) 17th Judicial Circuit - First Division (Campbell Co.) Julie Reinhardt Ward (incumbent) 17th Judicial Circuit - Second Division (Campbell Co.) Dan Zalla (incumbent) 54th District Judicial Circuit - First Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.): William Brueggeman (incumbent) 54th District Judicial Circuit - Third Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.): James Schrand (incumbent)

FAMILY COURT JUDGE

16th Judicial Circuit - Second Division (Kenton Co.)

Ben Dusing

Carl Knochelmann

Terri Schoborg

16th Judicial Circuit - Fifth Division (Kenton Co.)

Acena Beck (incumbent/appointed)

17th Judicial Circuit - Third Division (Campbell Co.)

Brenda Bonecutter

Andrea Janovic

Abigail Voelker

54th District Judicial District - Second Division (Boone and Gallatin Cos.):

Kendra McCardle

Keith McMain