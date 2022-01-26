State Democratic Leader Won't Run Again in New District

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins announced that she is withdrawing as a candidate from the 44th district.

"I have loved representing my beautifully diverse district for many years and will be forever grateful that the voters gave me the chance to serve them," Jenkins said. "I will finish my term the same way I started my first: Fighting for those I represent and for a better commonwealth."

Jenkins currently serves as the House Minority Leader and said her reason for withdrawing was due to the recently redrawn House districts that put the 44th House District as a majority-minority district.

"I have long advocated for a General Assembly that looks like Kentucky, so when minorities became the majority population in the newly redrawn 44th House District, I did not want to be a barrier to a person of color joining the Kentucky House of Representatives," Jenkins said.

Jenkins will continue to serve in her current role through the end of the year.

"Great leaders ascend and leave the ladders they crafted and climbed behind so that others may be lifted up as well," said Rachel Roberts (D-Newport). "Joni Jenkins is such a leader. The people, especially the Kentucky women, will always be better off for her service. Her ability to break through barriers will inspire women for decades to come."

Both Northern Kentucky House Democrats noted Jenkins' steady and calm leadership. Reps. Roberts and Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) also talked about how they are excited about her next chapter while sad to see her go.

"Today, I'm so very happy for Democratic House Leader Joni Jenkins. Her ending this chapter in life might be a little sad, and we will miss her tremendously. But as a consummate leader she is, she won't let us be sad. She'll want Kentucky House Democrats to keep fighting the good fights," Wheatley said. "The House Caucus without Leader Jenkins is something no one has had to think about for 27 years. Her grace and resolve under the most trying of times has inspired our caucus to do what she refers to as 'punching above our weight.'"

Jenkins also drew praise from the Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect).

"Since taking the Oath of Office in January of 1995, the House Minority Floor Leader has devoted her legislative career to advocating for the people of her district and providing a voice for Kentuckians across the Commonwealth," Osborne said. "Her extraordinary work on behalf of women and children has brought attention to the challenges our state faces, while her willingness to work across the aisle has provided an opportunity to seek meaningful solutions. Leader Jenkins always puts people before politics, and while we have not always agreed, I have never doubted her commitment. While Joni's decision to retire at the end of this term saddens me, I wish her the very best."

Photo: Jodi Jenkins (via LRC)