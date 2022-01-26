Norse Even Record at 9-9 After Third Straight Win

Marques Warrick's 23 points propelled Northern Kentucky to a 73-63 win over Wright State on Tuesday night at BB&T Arena, the third straight win for the Norse.

NKU is now 9-9 on the season and 5-4 in the Horizon League.

Warrick has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season, including in five of the last eight.

Sam Vinson added 11 points in the victory over Wright St. (11-9, 8-3).

Chris Brandon scored 10.

The game saw ten lead changes, but NKU's defense forced the Raiders to miss seven of their final eight field goal attempts.

The Norse continue their five-game home stand Friday night at 7 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne. Then Cleveland State visits Sunday at noon.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics