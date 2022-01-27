Levi Strauss to Establish Distribution Center in Erlanger

Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger as part of a more than $48 million investment expected to create roughly 300 jobs.

The project was awarded approval for tax incentives to support the project.

“Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to be a major advantage as our state’s logistics sector shows consistent growth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This commitment by Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest evidence that Kentucky is the perfect location for companies looking to get their products to customers as quickly as possible. I want to thank the company’s leadership for its continued support of our workforce and look forward to seeing this new facility operational next year.”

Levi Strauss & Co. plans to lease and upgrade an existing 575,700-square-foot facility at 660 Erlanger Road, to boost the company’s e-commerce business and serve its customers throughout the eastern U.S.

Company leadership anticipates the project will create 300 new full-time positions with an average hourly compensation of $27.13, including benefits. Work on the project is expected to begin in February and be completed for operations in early 2023.

This project builds on the company’s current presence in the state, which includes two distribution-related facilities in Hebron, where it employs approximately 300 people in total.

“We are excited to expand both our commercial relationship with Kentucky and our distribution network for American consumers,” said Stephen Berube, senior vice president of global logistics and distribution at Levi Strauss & Co. “We’ve seen in our existing facilities that the commonwealth has been a terrific partner to date, and we know that its top-tier workforce can help us execute on our plans going forward.”

Founded in 1853, San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world’s largest brand name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen and Beyond Yoga brands.

Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann is grateful for the company’s decision to add an additional location in Northern Kentucky.

“The Levi’s brand is recognized around the world, and we welcome the company’s new e-commerce facility to Kenton County,” Knochelmann said. “Levi Strauss & Co. is creating a significant number of new jobs that will add to Northern Kentucky’s economy.”

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette noted the new facility will serve the company’s customers throughout the east coast and Midwest.

“We’re excited to welcome a sophisticated retailer like Levi Strauss & Co. to Erlanger,” Mayor Fette said. “This new supply chain operation will play a key role in delivering Levi’s products to consumers – reinforcing our ideal location and transportation assets.”

Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, said Levi Strauss & Co. is part of a strong retail supply chain management and logistics sector in the region.

“Levi Strauss & Co. was recognized in the top 20 of the world’s most reputable companies on the 2021 Global RepTrak 100 list and has strong corporate social responsibility and sustainability programs,” Crume said. “We’re glad to add a third Levi Strauss & Co. operation and expand their involvement in Northern Kentucky.”

Beshear noted that this was among five economic development projects announced Thursday that alone represent $160.9 million in new investments that will create 1,003 new jobs for Kentuckians.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday approved Levi Strauss & Co. for up to $900,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

-Staff report

Photo via Twitter