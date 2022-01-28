Grant aims to fund projects for artists of color in Covington

Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK nky reporter

The Eastern Neighborhood Vibrant Communities program is providing a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists of color to create pieces in Covington’s Eastern Neighborhoods that have been historically underrepresented with arts programming.

The program will grant up to $5,000 in requests; the money will be used to pay for the artist's services and any supplies they may need. The program anticipates making two grant awards.

Applications are due on Feb 28, at 5:00 p.m., so applicants have about a month to get them ready. The Funding Decision will be made on March 21. The project’s scheduled completion date will be Oct. 31.

Youth applicants can apply but must have an adult guardian co-sign the application. The adult guardian must be present at the installation and implementation of any accepted project.

“It gives an artist a chance to work alongside residents to create a lasting piece that will add to the story of that particular community,” Sarah Allan, Program Director at the Center for Great Neighborhoods said.

The Eastern Neighborhood Vibrant Communities program is part of Center for Great Neighborhoods in Covington. Starting in 1976, the CGN is committed to helping traditionally marginalized residents develop skills and access resources to help their communities.

The grant decision process is made through a Project Review Panel. There will be a score sheet attached to the application. The Review Panel is made up of two arts professionals in related fields and one staff member. The proposals are read through by the Review Panel, the applicants may be invited to further discuss their proposal.

The project budget should specify how the artist plans to spend the allocated money. The grant awards will be disbursed through the CGN. The organization will write a check for 50 percent of the award amount after awards are announced. A letter of agreement will then need to be signed, along with other paperwork such as a W-9. A check for 35 percent of the award will be written at the midterm in the project. A final check for 15 percent will be written once the project is completed. The GCN will write the checks directly to an individual, organization, or business.

Once the project is completed, the applicant must submit a completed report. This report must consist of a detailed budget for how funds were expended. The artist must provide copies of receipts or invoices. The artist may use funds to compensate themselves for time and skills. The fees should be properly documented and an invoice should be created to serve as documentation to prove how the funds were spent.

All projects that are funded will have an assigned staff person as a project liaison. This staff person can provide assistance in implementing the project. The liaison will check in regularly to answer questions and ensure the project is being completed on schedule.

So what type of projects are eligible for support?

The project must be able to be completed within seven months. Projects that are completed or already partially completed will not be eligible.

An important thing to remember when applying is that the applicant must be a self-identified artist or in an arts-related business. This can apply to people in individuals and groups engaging in music, dance, drama, performance, folk art, architecture, landscape architecture, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, industrial design, food, costume and fashion design, motion pictures, television, radio, film, video tape and sound recording. Artists who self-identify may provide a portfolio to demonstrate a capacity to complete the project.

A qualification for applying is that the artist or at least 50 percent of their team must identify as an Artist of Color. The National Endowment for the Arts lists time, cost, access, and lack of people to go with as the four top barriers for people to attend arts programs. Populations that have difficulty accessing the arts may include low-income individuals, busy families, non-native English speakers, and people with disabilities. It is important that your project considers these barriers and has strategies to address them. The CGN emphasizes how critical it is that these projects are open and inclusive in order to reach communities who might not traditionally have access to arts programs.

“It will also give artists of color, who might not have had the experience in working within the context of a community on a public project, a platform to make their work more visible while also getting paid for it,” Allan said.

Artists interested in applying can contact Sarah Allan with any questions. She will help think through ideas and provide advice for what a strong application looks like. She can be reached at (859) 803-0794 or at sarah@greatneighborhoods.org.