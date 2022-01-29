Bellevue School Board Names New Chair

The Bellevue board of education named member Jenn Owens as its new chair and Dan Swope as vice chair.

Board member Liz Joseph was also selected to serve on the code of conduct committee.

January is also school board appreciation month.

Superintendent Robb Smith thanked the board members for their work.

"They are the crown jewel of our district," Smith said. "They always put the students first, and they are always forward thinking and positive. They represent our community well. I couldn't be prouder than to work for this board. They are second to none."

In other business, the board accepted the state School Facilities Construction Commission's first offer of assistance in the amount of $6,391.

Superintendent Smith also noted that the district's faculty and staff worked well during its six-day closure and move to virtual learning due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

He said that attendance among students has been good during virtual learning days.

The board also approved its sixth payment to contractor Leo J. Brielmaier for the renovation projects at Bellevue High School and Grandview Elementary School.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor

Photo: Jenn Owens (via Bellevue Board of Education)