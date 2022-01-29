Bulldog Virtual Academy Update Offered to Covington School Board

A report on the Bulldog Virtual Academy was presented to the Covington board of education this week.

The academy, as noted in its name, provides remote learning opportunities.

The program launched in August. Students signed contracts pledging to agree to its rules.

The number of students was kept to a minimum because the instructors wanted to be sure that the students had individual attention.

Students perform their work from home with immediate response time, continuous communication, weekly deadlines, pacing guides, and access to in-person virtual time.

Struggling students are identified by weekly grade accountability, and after the first week, they are put on a watchlist, if necessary, and after the second week, they have to go to in-person instruction. After the third week they have to return to traditional school full-time, if necessary.

There are also home visits, and virtual one-on-one tutoring.

Forty middle school students started the year in the program, and there 12 added mid-year. Ten were removed, eight for academic reasons and two because they wanted to be back in regular school.

The middle school program currently has 43 students at this time with one more student was added this week.

There is a 92 percent passing rate.

There are 240 virtual courses.

In the high school program, there are 87 students, after 84 started the year.

Thirteen were added mid -year, and 11 were removed, 3 for academic reasons and 8 who requested to be out.

There is a 93 percent passing rate in 459 virtual courses.

The BVA team for the middle school is Brad Carr and Ben Nevels, and the high school team is Ashley Gallahar and Jason Moore.

They have special incentives for students who are picked as students of the week or students of the month.

The board was pleased with the presentation and progress of the innovative program.

"This is a huge step to show we are leaders in this type of virtual program," said Sarah Flerlage, board president.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor