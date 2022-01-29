Covington Business Council Founders Award Presented to Tony & Amy Milburn

The Covington Business Council presented its Founders Award to Tony and Amy Milburn, the first time that the business group has awarded its top honor to a couple.

The Milburns received the award at the CBC's annual dinner last month.

According to an announcement from the CBC, the Milburns have developed a well-earned reputation of transforming the community by establishing businesses, fixing dilapidated buildings and educating children.

“We are humbled to receive this honor. We have worked as a team on projects we completed in the City,” Tony Milburn said during their acceptance speech. “We are excited to be a part of the amazing renaissance going on in this city.”

Among the projects involving the Milburns: Flow Property Management, the CoWorking Space at Odd Fellows Hall (an events center that they own), the Globe (a bourbon bar in Covington), Community Montessori, and the Pickle Factory Boutique Hotel.

The Founders Award is given annually, and usually, to an individual who demonstrates meritorious service in improving the economic well-being of Covington.

It is handed down in honor of the founders of the Covington Business Council.

CBC Executive Director Pat Frew said it made sense to honor both Tony and Amy Milburn in this case.

“Generating economic vitality is a team sport in Covington," Frew said. "It usually comes in the form of developers working with business tenants and the city to attract commerce in our bustling community. Our Award Committee in this instance wanted to recognize two collaborators who live under the same roof.

“Amy and Tony are synonymous with the word ‘generosity.’ Not just in the funds they provide through their private businesses and the Milburn Family Foundation but in the way they devote their time and talents to all these worthwhile projects which are grounded in the love they share for each other, for their family, their community, born of their commitment to God.”

Previous Founders Award winners were:

Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber and C-Forward (2019)

Tom Banta, Corporex (2018)

Rhonda Whitaker, Duke Energy (2017)

Chuck Scheper, Bexion Pharmaceutical, Former Mayor (2016)

Donna Salyers, Fabulous Furs (2015)

Guy Van Rooyen, The Salyers Group (2014)

Norm Desmarais, Tier One Performance (2013)

Dan Groneck, US Bank (2012)

Tom DiBello, Center For Great Neighborhoods (2011)

-Staff report

Photo provided