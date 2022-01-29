Dayton Schools Honors Athlete, Artist, Students of the Month

The Dayton board of education honored its students of the month at its January meeting.

Lorenzo Price was recognized as athlete of the month. He currently averages 15 points per game on the boys basketball team and 13.1 rebounds. He is one of the top rebounders in the state.

Price also helps out with the Youth Basketball League on Saturdays.

Arrianna Russell was honored as the district's artist of the month. The board noted that she works hard in class and helps others who are having a hard time.

Other students who were singled out for their achievements at the high school are Lanaya Torres, America Gonzales, Rielee Chokie, Eric Solano, McKenzie Gifford, and Harmony Shields.

The board approved and accepted the first offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in the amount of $10,192. The offer from the SFCC commits the school district to stick to the statutes and regulations which govern this program. The offer of assistance is in the annual debt service amount of $10,192, and it will be used towards future construction or major renovation of facilities which are outlined in the state approved facility plan.

The board voted to surplus a service truck, a 2003 Ford F250. It will be sold online.

The assurance certification for the Family Resource and Youth Service Center for the next two years was passed. This will allow the center to receive federal money.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor