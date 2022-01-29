NKU, Thomas More Men's, Women's Basketball on Hot Streaks

For fans of Northern Kentucky's college basketball teams, things are going very well recently.

The Northern Kentucky Norse and Thomas More Saints men's and women's basketball teams are all on wining streaks.

For NKU, the women have won ten consecutive games while the men have been victorious in four in a row. At TMU, the women have claimed eighteen uninterrupted wins while the men have come out on top in ten straight.

The #1-ranked Thomas More women beat Tennessee Southern, 86-59, on the road Thursday night to improve to 19-1 overall and 12-0 in the Mid-South Conference. The Saints are back in action on Saturday at Life with a 2 p.m. tip-off.

On the men's side, the #7-ranked Saints easily downed Tennessee Southern, 90-65, on Thursday night to improve to 19-2 overall and 13-1 in Mid-South action. The men are also on the road next at Life with a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday.

For NKU, the women's team is off to its best start since transitioning to NCAA Division I. The Norse won their tenth straight game by beating Milwaukee, 61-53. NKU is now 14-3 overall this season and 8-2 in the Horizon League.

The Norse host Green Bay in Highland Heights on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip-off.

The NKU men have no clawed their way into fifth place in the Horizon League standings, winning their fourth straight game, beating Purdue Fort Wayne at BB&T Arena on Friday night. The final score was 59-49.

The Norse are now 10-9 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

The next three games will provide a test for the surging NKU team as the Norse face three teams with better conference records, starting with league-leader Cleveland State (14-4, 10-1) in Highland Heights on Sunday at noon.

On Thursday, NKU gets a visit from Oakland (15-5, 9-1) before Detroit (7-10, 5-3) comes to town next Saturday.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics