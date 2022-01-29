NKY Team Returns from Second Deployment to Western Kentucky

The Northern Kentucky Incident Management Team (IMT) returned from its second deployment to western Kentucky to assist in the ongoing recovery from the tornado disaster there on December 10.

According to a Facebook post from the Kentucky State Police in western Kentucky, the NKY IMT "has played a key role in tornado relief efforts here in the KSP Post 1 district."

The local responders have worked with the KSP and other Mayfield and western Kentucky agencies.

Jamie Sparks, deputy director of operations with the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, and Mike Ward, deputy sheriff with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, spent eleven days working in the Graves County Emergency Operations Center providing logistical support.

Sparks and Ward stated, "it has been an absolute pleasure to assist the great people of Mayfield-Graves County, Kentucky."

-Staff report

Photo: Jamie Sparks, Deputy Director of Operations, Campbell County Office of Emergency Management; Tracy Warner, Director of Graves County Emergency Management; and Mike Ward, Deputy Sheriff, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (provided)