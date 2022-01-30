Hundreds of New Homes Planned in Boone Co. After Zone Changes

More development plans for hundreds of new homes were presented to the Boone County fiscal court this month.

The fiscal court listened to a first reading of an ordinance that would offer a zoning map amendment, changing a 31-acre area at 2645 Hathaway Road from agricultural estate two zoning to rural suburban estates.

The plan is for 26 homes with some homes on acre lots and options for larger or smaller lots.

The development will not at first be connected to the county sewer system and will have septic tanks.

There will be a street stub that can be extended in the future.

The planning commission unanimously recommended the zone change, saying it is generally consistent with the Comprehensive Plan for the county.

The request was from Michelle Bollman, who is the applicant, from Viox and Viox, for BBB Developers, per J.J. Miller, who is the owner.

The second reading with a vote will be on February 8.

A second ordinance is a request from Longbranch Development Inc. for a zoning map amendment to change a nearly 185-acre site on Hathaway from rural suburban estates and agricultural estates to suburban residential 1 and suburban residential 2. The addresses are 2788, 2696, 2688, and 2636 Hathaway Road.

There are two concept plans. One part calls for 551 houses at a density of 2.88 dwellings per acre.

Another six acres will be along Hathaway Road frontage.

A portion of land that is 78.32 acres will support 295 homes, and be zoned SR2.

The plans call for another portion to have 505 to 515 houses at a density of 2.86 dwellings per acre.

The planning commission approved the request with twelve conditions, one of which was the preservation or documentation of the Blackenbeker-Riley farmhouse.

Another request was for a dimensional variance that would reduce the side yard setback to 5 feet. That was rejected by the planning commission.

At the beginning of the meeting, children who won a contest for pictures and slogans for the Quit the Littering Campaign by the solid waste department were given certificates and had their pictures taken with Judge/Executive Gary Moore and the county commissioners, along with their parents.

Our ‘Quit the Littering’ Calendar Contest Winners:

Cover: Drawing: Sabrina Ziegler, 5th grade, New Haven ElementarySlogan: Gabby Shierberg, 4th grade, New Haven Elementary

Runner Ups: Drawing: Ella Best, 2nd grade, New Haven Elementary

Drawing: Cecilia Tran, Kindergarten, St. Paul Catholic School

January: Drawing: Dylan Canonaco, 3rd grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Brooklyn Adams, 3rd grade, Kelly Elementary

February: Drawing: Riley Lyons, Kindergarten, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Code Lenhof, Kindergarten, New Haven Elementary

March: Drawing: Brody Buschmann, 4th grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Ava Loosli, 5th grade, New Haven Elementary

April: Drawing: Reece Groneck, 3rd grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Kenzi Wilkinson, 4th grade, New Haven Elementary

May: Drawing: Bella Rains, 1st grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Jasmine Brearton, 1st grade, New Haven Elementary

June: Drawing: Akshath Pagadipala, 1st grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Abigail Hall, 1st grade, Kelly Elementary

July: Drawing: Eastynn Stone, 1st grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Emma Lynn Gosnell, 3rd grade, New Haven Elementary

August: Drawing: Levi Estey, 2nd grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Aubrey Blackburn, 2nd grade, Thornwilde Elementary

September: Drawing: Mallorie Schlueter, 4th grade, St. Paul Catholic School

Slogan: Bella Sargent, 3rd grade, Kelly Elementary

October: Drawing: Steven Hatfield Withrow, 4th grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Keller Tammaro, 5th grade, New Haven Elementary

November: Drawing: Alex Scott, 5th grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Lilliana Napier, 5th grade, New Haven Elementary

December: Drawing: Mark Dianova, 3rd grade, New Haven Elementary

Slogan: Addison Schneider, 2nd grade, Kelly Elementary

Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor