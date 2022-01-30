Ludlow Schools Pull Together to Stay Open, Superintendent Says

Two members of the Ludlow board of education were quarantined from this month's meeting due to COVID-19-related issues. Three members were still present, constituting a quorum, so the meeting went on.

All local school districts have been impacted by the winter surge of COVID-19, propelled mostly, according to state and health officials, by the omicron variant, believed to be more easily transmissible.

However, Ludlow Independent Schools has stood out in the way that it has continued to keep its schools open while neighboring districts have been forced to close or return to virtual learning amid the surge.

Superintendent Michael Borchers explained that even when COVID issues impact teachers and staff members, the district works together to cover, and that parents are keeping close watch on their kids and keeping them away when they are sick.

"We knew all along we would keep the kids in person," said Borchers. "The attendance the last two weeks is about 93 percent. The parents call if their child is sick and the staff all try to cover for each other so that we don't have to shut down the schools. Some other districts have had to close because so many of their staff is out sick. Everyone works together, and keeps up with the safety measures."

District Director of Student Services Jennifer McMillen explained that some events have been canceled because they would draw too many people to a school cafeteria, but otherwise, there are still plenty of programs.

One of those is a primetime reading program where there is a storyteller and a scholar, and in each of the six series a parent sits next to a child and listens to the story. A trained scholar, in this case Dr. Jason Steffen, district director of teaching and learning, will guide a discussion on the book that is read.

This program is geared to grades 1 through 5.

The district has received an offer from the state of assistance for renovation and future construction within the district in the amount of $20,491.

The purpose of the funds is used to pay bond and interest payments on renovation projects that have been accomplished.

The amounts are transferred into an escrow account for future renovation and construction projects. Superintendent Borchers said that the offers will increase the district's bonding power almost $300,000.

The board also approved next year's school calendar. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 17 and to end on May 24.

There will be three early release days next year. During the afternoon, when students are not present, teachers will make phone calls to parents to talk to them about their child's progress. For students who are having difficulty, parents will meet with teachers in person.

Borchers said regular communication through the school year prevents surprises for both the parents and the students at the end of the year.

