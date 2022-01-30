Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Hebron

A man died Saturday night after crashing his vehicle in Hebron.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened at around 9:15 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from westbound I-1275 to northbound North Bend Road (Ky. 237).

Ronald Ross, 47, of Hebron, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and while exiting the interstate to North Bend Rd., failed to negotiate the right curve and exited the roadway on the left side, the sheriff's office said.

The Silverado continued off the road in an embankment for roughly 428 feet before striking a concrete sign post base.

Ross was extricated from the vehicle by the Hebron Fire/EMS Department and air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash and said Sunday morning that speed and alcohol impairment appear to be initial factors. Ross was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff's office said.

-Staff report

Photo: Traffic cam Sunday shows I-275 near the North Bend Rd. exit