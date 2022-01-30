NKU Women See Win Streak End at Hands of Green Bay

The NKU women's basketball team saw its ten-game winning streak snapped at home on Saturday afternoon as Green Bay (9-5, 5-3) got the best of the Norse, 67-58.

Northern Kentucky falls to 14-4 overall this season and 8-3 in the Horizon League.

Lindsey Duvall led the Norse in scoring with 17 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. She has scored in double figures in every game that she has played as a Norse, 37 consecutive games.

Ivy Turner added 13 points in the losing effort while Emmy Souder scored 10.

NKU is back on the court at Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report