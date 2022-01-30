Thomas More Women, Men Continue to Roll; Saints Beat Life on Road

The Thomas More women's basketball team won its nineteenth consecutive game while the men's team racked up its eleventh in a row as both Saints teams downed Life on the road in Georgia on Saturday.

The women's team, ranked #1 nationally in the NAIA, won 72-37 to improve to 20-1 overall this season and 13-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More hit ten three-point shots in the game.

Courtney Hurst led the Saints with 13 points.

The Saints are back home in Crestview Hills on Tuesday to welcome Shawnee State for a 6 p.m. game.

On the men's side, Thomas More routed Life, 78-61.

The Saints are now 20-2 on the season overall and 14-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Luke Rudy led the Saints with 15 points, including four three-point baskets.

Reid Jolly added 14 points while Ryan Batte Casey George each added 11.

The #7-ranked Saints saw a big boost from its bench, which outscored the Life bench by a margin of 36-6.

The Saints are back home at the Connor Convocation Center on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tip-off with Pikeville.

-Staff report

Photo via Thomas More Athletics